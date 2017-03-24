Huskers Upset No. 11 Arizona State, 3-2

The Nebraska beach volleyball team upset No. 11 Arizona State, 3-2, on Thursday afternoon at the PERA Club in Tempe, Arizona.

The Huskers trailed the match 2-1 after Arizona State’s top two pairs won in straight sets, while Nebraska’s point came from Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney at the No. 4 spot in a 14-21, 21-17, 15-11 win over Cassidy Pickrell and Katelyn Carballo.

But Nebraska got the final two team points from their Nos. 3 and 5 pairs to grab their first win over a ranked opponent this season. Lauren Stivrins and Kelly Hunter beat Sage Patchell and Ellyson Lundberg 21-19, 21-15 to square the match at 2-2.

The match came down to the final points of the No. 5 matchup. Sydney Townsend and Brooke Smith battled to an 11-21, 22-20, 16-14 win over Frances Giedraitis and Kwyn Johnson to secure the win for the Big Red. They trailed the third set 13-12 but rallied with four of the next five points.

Later in the evening, the Huskers fell to No. 13 Grand Canyon, 4-1. Olivia Boender and Annika Albrecht scored the Huskers’ lone team point with a 21-23, 21-15, 15-10 win against GCU’s No. 2 pair. Maloney and Foecke took their No. 4 match to a third set.

The Huskers are now 4-7 on the season. Nebraska will face Benedictine University at Mesa on Friday at 12:30 p.m. (CT) in the final beach match of the season.