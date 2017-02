Hy-vee is applying for liquor licenses at 3 locations in Lincoln. 84th and Holdrege, 50th and O, and Williamsburg at 40th and Old Cheney. It’s part of HyVee’s changing model, adding “grocerants”, a combination of grocery stores and restaurants and bars. Hy-Vee at 27th and Superior has a Market Grille.

The City Council hearing for the liquor licenses is set for March 13th.