Ice Storm Warning Cancelled, Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 3am Tuesday

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY… …ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WINTERY MIXTURE OF PRECIPITATION…WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY. THE ICE STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. * TIMING…PERIODS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN OR LIGHT RAIN WILL MIX WITH SLEET OR LIGHT SNOW BEFORE ENDING TONIGHT. * SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS…ACCUMULATIONS OF SLEET AND SNOW SHOULD BE LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. * MAIN IMPACT…UNTREATED ROADS…SIDEWALKS AND DRIVEWAYS WILL REMAIN ICY…ESPECIALLY AS TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET, OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.