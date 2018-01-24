Icy Streets Catch Drivers Off Guard

A sneaky layer of black ice developed on Lincoln streets early Wednesday morning. Many motorists were slowing down for the visible spots in which icy snow pack remained, but accidents were suddenly being reported from all over the area. Streets that looked dry, or only wet, were re-freezing and becoming treacherous.

As of late morning, Lincoln Police had already handled 20 accidents and 6 other traffic problems, a higher than usual number. Other traffic problems during the morning rush hour included a roll over near 18th and Cornhusker Highway and a semi that lost a large piece of construction equipment, blocking all four lanes of Highway 6 west of Waverly.

Just before 10:00 A.M, a pedestrian was seriously hurt in an accident that also involved three vehicles. Both directions of 40th Street between Pine Lake Road and Duxhall Drive were closed during the investigation and cleanup. Preliminary information indicated that the pedestrian may have suffered life threatening injuries. The busy intersection at 48th and O was also shut down shortly after 11:00 A.M. by an injury accident.