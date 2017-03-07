Improvements Being Made To Tecumseh State Prison

The head of Nebraska’s corrections department says improvements have been made at the Tecumseh State Prison. A disturbance at the prison last Thursday left two inmates dead and caused heavy property damage. Scott Frakes said they’ve had success in starting at least four clubs for inmates to join, and financial incentives have helped to fill vacant staff positions.

Frakes said he has invited the National Institute for Corrections to conduct an outside investigation of last week’s disturbance, and said it will be ready by the end of May.