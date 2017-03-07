Improvements Being Made To Tecumseh State Prison

By Greg Smith
|
Mar 7, 7:37 AM
Courtesy Photo

The head of Nebraska’s corrections department says improvements have been made at the Tecumseh State Prison. A disturbance at the prison last Thursday left two inmates dead and caused heavy property damage. Scott Frakes said they’ve had success in starting at least four clubs for inmates to join, and financial incentives have helped to fill vacant staff positions.

Frakes said he has invited the National Institute for Corrections to conduct an outside investigation of last week’s disturbance, and said it will be ready by the end of May.

 

Related Content

“Reading-to-Pass” Bill Draws Strong Ob...
LPD Chief Speaks About February Protest Outside LI...
UPDATE: Popeye’s Fire Ruled Arson
Protests Planned In Washington DC For Pipeline
Fire At Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen On 48th Street
Fire At Central Lincoln Duplex