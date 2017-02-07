Indecent Exposure Cases Reported On Lincoln Area Bike Trail

Lincoln Police are investigating two similar cases of indecent exposure along a bike trail.

Both incidents happened on the MoPac Trail just east of 56th and “X” Street.

The first report took place on Jan. 19, when a 21-year-old woman was jogging on the trail, and she came across a man with both hands down his pants. She ran past the man, and when she turned around to see if he was following her, he had pulled down his pants and was holding his genitals.

The woman described the suspect as a tall, white male.

A similar incident occurred on Feb. 4, when a 48-year-old woman was jogging on the Mopac Trail.

She described a similar situation, stating that she passed a tall, slender man, and when she turned around, his pants were down and he was in appropriately touching himself.

Both women immediately ran to a safe place and called police.

LPD has increased patrol on the trail, and Officer Katie Flood advised those jogging in the area to “stay alert, trust your instincts, and always let someone know your route and when you are likely to return.”