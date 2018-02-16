Indictments in Russian Election Interference Probe

Petitions filed to Sasse and Fischer's offices in support of investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 Election. / Courtesy of Daily Express

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities. The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with the 2016 American elections and the political process. Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The Russians are also accused of setting up phony Facebook accounts, and placing advertising, in an attempt to sway the American voters toward Donald Trump instead of Hilary Clinton.

Members of Nebraska’s Congressional Delegation were quick to react to the indictments.

Senator Deb Fischer said “The investigation of Russia’s role in our 2016 election is ongoing. It’s encouraging to see that the Russians responsible for attempting to meddle in our election are being held to account. Protecting our democratic process is important.”

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith said “It’s vital we defend our election process. Today’s announced indictments make it clear the U.S. will not stand for attacks on our democracy.”

First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said “Mueller is confirming what we all suspected about Russian meddling in our election. This is the latest chapter in the use of cyber weaponry to destabilize democracies. If the Russians are interested in sowing division, it looks like they’re succeeding.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued a statement also. “Mueller just put Moscow on notice. This ought to be a wakeup call to Washington: Putin’s shadow war is aimed at undermining Americans’ trust in our institutions. We know Russia is coming back in 2018 and 2020 – we have to take this threat seriously.”

“No collusion.” That was the reaction of President Donald Trump to the indictments. The president tweeted Friday that the indictment shows, “The Trump campaign did nothing wrong – no collusion!”

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said “President Trump continues to say he believes Putin and Russia did not interfere with our elections. However, the facts show a different reality. Today’s announcement from respected Robert Mueller on the indictment of over a dozen Russians is yet more proof Trump and the GOP are protecting Russia rather than protecting our American democracy.”