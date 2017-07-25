Injuries Minor Following Four-Vehicle Crash In SW Lincoln Tuesday

If you happened to get a glance of the multiple vehicle crash Tuesday morning at Hwy 77 and Old Cheney, you know it was quite messy. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says it was around 5:45am, when a vehicle slowed down for a traffic light heading south, when it was rear-ended by a double-trailer semi. Both vehicles careened into the northbound lanes, hitting two other vehicles. Wagner says there were no serious injuries. Highway 77 between Old Cheney Road and Pioneers Boulevard was closed for almost two hours to clean up the crash scene.