Inmate Has Brief Freedom, Following Escape

A very brief escape Friday for Frederick Patterson, who had just tested positive for methamphetamine.

Patterson escaped from the Lincoln Community Corrections Center on Saturday by breaking a window and climbing a fence to freedom. It didn’t last long.

Lincoln Police, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol caught Patterson in a cornfield next to the LCC property. Patterson was serving 18 to 38 years for crimes in Douglas County. He was scheduled for a parole hearing in September.