Another inmate is facing charges for helping two inmates escape from the Lincoln Correctional Center in June. 26 year old, Brandon Williams, allegedly helped Armon Dixon and Timothy Clausen get into a laundry cart, cover them with blankets and wheel the cart onto a laundry truck. Williams admitted he was promised $5,000 dollars from each inmate for his help.

Dixon was captured in Lincoln on June 11th. Clausen was captured June 15 in Omaha.