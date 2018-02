A stabbing Sunday night at the Lincoln Correctional on West Van Dorn Street. The Department of Corrections isn’t releasing the inmate’s name , but the World Herald says it’s Mikael Loyd, an inmate sentenced in 2015 after strangling his former girlfriend and putting her body in an Omaha cemetery. Loyd’s grandmother reportedly said Loyd was stabbed 20 times. Corrections officials are not releasing the inmate’s condition.