Inmate Tries To Escape From Transport Van

A 17-year-old being transported to the Lancaster County Youth Attention Center on Tuesday tried to escape from a transport van, but the freedom was short-lived. Lincoln Police say the teen kicked out windows of the van to try to get out. A corrections officer stopped the van near 6th and South Streets, got out and struggled with the inmate, who managed to get out through the shattered window. A passerby helped restrain the teen until police showed. The teen is now facing a charge of attempted escape.