Insanity made Lincoln Woman Not Responsible For Fire At Metro Community College

A 20-year-old woman accused of starting a fire in a bathroom at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha has been found not responsible by reason of insanity.

Sarah Piccolo had pleaded not guilty to a felony arson charge, accused of setting the Nov. 5 fire at Metro’s Elkhorn campus.

After a nonjury trial Tuesday, the judge declared Piccolo was not responsible for the blaze and also a danger to herself and others because of mental illness. He ordered her to be evaluated at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Piccolo is on five years’ probation because of a Lancaster County conviction. Authorities say she used a hunting knife and a claw hammer to attack a 17-year-old girl at Lincoln Pius X High School in October 2013. The girl was hospitalized and later recovered.