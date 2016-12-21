Intense Fire Damages Northwest Lincoln Home

Firemen battled an intense fire in a home at 201 West Dawes late Wednesday afternoon. Trucks were first dispatched to the scene at 5:22 P.M. When they arrived, the crews were met by heavy smoke and intense flames from the house.

The fire is believed to have originated in one room on the west side of the home, according to Batallion Chief Leo Benes, but he said the fire investigation would determine its starting point for sure. That room contained several oxygen bottles, which may have contributed to the intensity of the flames, according to Benes.

Four people lived in the home, and all got out safely according to Benes. One of the residents was given oxygen but was not transported to a hospital.

The wind was also a factor in the fire’s intensity, according to Benes. “The windows on one side of the house were broken out”, he said, “and that could have been part of the reason the flames were so intense.”

The four residents will have to be re-located, and the Red Cross was on the scene providing help. The home suffered extensive smoke and fire damage and, according to Benes, won’t be livable again for quite a while.

Holes were also cut in the roof for ventilation.

No cause has yet been determined for the fire. It was brought under control after about half an hour.