Scene of a fatal crash at Highway 77 and Waverly Road on Dec. 6, 2016. (Meghan Bragg/KOLN-TV)

Investigation Complete Into Fatal Crash On HWY 77

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says their investigation is done into a fiery fatal crash at Highway 77 and Waverly Road on December 6. He says the driver of a dump truck, 68-year-old Gary Jacobsen of Garland, was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, failure to yield, careless driving and wearing no seatbelt.

Jacobsen’s truck stopped and proceeded through the intersection on Waverly Road, colliding into semi-truck that burst into flames, killing 21-year-old Brandon Gerdes of Osmond.

 

