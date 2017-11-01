Investigation Ends Second Police Officer’s Career

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister announced Wednesday that a criminal and internal investigation has led to the resignation of a second officer. The investigation started after a mid-October complaint of sexual assault lodged against an officer.

“During the course of our ongoing internal investigation, we identified a second officer who violated the Lincoln Police Department’s General Orders and Code of Ethics” Bliemeister said in a video statement released by the Department Wednesday afternoon. ” This officer was not part of the original complaint received by the Nebraska State Patrol and there are no allegations of criminal wrongdoing. However, we placed the employee on unpaid investigative suspension on October 27, 2017. The employee resigned this week.”

Neither of the officers’ names have been released, and details on allegations against them have been kept confidential, other than to say that the first officer, who also resigned, met the accuser while on duty.

“We will continue to provide updated information, within the boundaries of the law, labor contracts, and without compromise to the investigation of the Nebraska State Patrol” the Chief said. “Our focus is on the discovery of any additional violations of Lincoln Police Department General Orders.”

The Chief also made it clear that the investigation will continue. “The Lincoln Police Department’s response to this initial report has been immediate, transparent, and will continue even after the departure of two employees. Actions that undermine the public’s trust will not be tolerated. The criminal justices system depends on due process, but be assured, those found responsible for misconduct will be held accountable.”

