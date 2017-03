The investigation into whether Omaha Senator, Ernie Chambers, actually lives in his district will proceed. There was some question whether Chamber’s challenger in last year’s election, John Sciara, failed to meet all legislative rules, but a former Nebraska Supreme Court Justice ruled Sciara did meet all statutory requirements. Sciara believes Chambers lives in Bellevue, even though Chambers has provided senators and reporters with utility bills from his north Omaha home as proof of address.