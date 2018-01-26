Investigation Of Lincoln Police Department Finished
By Charlie Brogan
|
Jan 26, 2018 @ 5:03 PM

Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly said Friday that no more charges will be filed, by his office, in an investigation of alleged sexual assault by members of the Lincoln Police Department.

Former officer Greg Cody was arrested early in November and charged with sexual assault of a woman he encountered on police business.   After an internal investigation,  it was revealed that two other officers left the force over relationships that were termed “inappropriate but not illegal.” In a statement earlier this week, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister revealed that another officer and two supervisors were disciplined but will remain with the department.

Bliemeister also said in the Wednesday statement that the department’s internal investigation was over.  Kelly relayed his decision to KFOR News in an e-mail Friday.

