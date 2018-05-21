Iowa Man Sentenced For Motorcycle Death
By Dale Johnson
May 21, 2018 @ 8:12 AM

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) – An Iowa man has been sentenced to jail for his role in a fatal traffic accident in eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Michael Bauman, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, was sentenced Thursday in Plattsmouth to 250 days in jail. He also was fined $1,000, and his driver’s license was revoked for a year. He’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

Authorities say he was driving south on Nebraska Highway 43 south of Eagle around 9 a.m. on July 14, 2017, when he turned his semitrailer left into the path of a northbound motorcycle. Forty-seven-year-old Chris Badman died in the collision. He lived in South Bend, Nebraska.

 

