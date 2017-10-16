Iowa Woman Arrested For Swinging Weapon Toward Deputy

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Iowa woman, who allegedly swung a knife at a deputy on Saturday night.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Monday it happened along Highway 34 near NW 84th Street south of Malcolm.

Duncan said 49-year-old Faith Jensen on scene was acting strange, and when deputies contacted her, she was laying underneath a pile of clothes in the backseat of her vehicle with a knife taped to her arm.

Jensen supposedly would not comply with commands, and during a struggle, the woman swung the knife at a deputy, striking him in a back up holster.

The deputy was not injured.

Faith Jensen was eventually arrested and lodged for assault of a police officer, using a weapon to commit a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.