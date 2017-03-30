The Iron ‘N’ Needs Our Help

A student-run organization at UN- L needs your help. The Iron N, which manages student sections for every University sport, is competing in a contest for the loudest student section. The National Collegiate Student Section Association wants to find the loudest and proudest student sections in the country.

UN-Lincoln is in the Final Four, competing with the University of Florida, University of Buffalo, and ironically, the University of Nebraska Omaha. You can vote once a day on your phone, laptop, PC, and any other device at studentsections.com or #LoudandProud.