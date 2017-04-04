Israel Taking Interest In Nebraska Beef and Tech

By Greg Smith
|
Apr 4, 7:42 AM

Israel’s Consul General has been spending time in Lincoln talking about buying Nebraska beef. With Israel importing more than $400 million of beef each year, Nebraska could stake a claim to a larger portion of that market. Israel is interested in more than beef. They’re also taking notice of Lincoln’s start-ups and tech companies.

Israel is beginning to be known for success of their start-up companies. Israel is focusing on new bio-tech and water innovations and wants to offer $1 million of funding in a team-effort with a Nebraska company.

 

