Japanese Tariff Could Cost Nebraska Cattlemen Millions

Japan is slapping emergency tariffs of 50 percent on imports of frozen U.S. beef after shipments surged. Finance Minister Taro Aso announced the move Friday, saying he was prepared to explain the decision to the U.S. side. Under World Trade Organization rules, Japan can introduce such safeguard tariffs when imports rise more than 17 percent year-on-year in any given quarter.

Beef imports have risen quickly as prices fell as the U.S. livestock sector recovered from drought. But the U.S. also faces stiff competition from Australia, whose free trade agreement with Japan means it does not face the same emergency tariffs. The Finance Ministry reported 89,253 metric tons of frozen beef were imported so far this year. But frozen beef accounts for only about of fifth of Japan’s total beef imports.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued an immediate statement, calling on Congress and the President to reach an new trade agreement with Japan. Nebraska sold $316 Milion worth of Beef to Japan last year, about 16% of that nation’s total beef imports, and the governor said the new tariff will place the state’s producers at a disadvantage for future sales. He also said the tariff will shift purchases from frozen to fresh, triggering safeguard tariff increases on fresh beef as well later this year, compounding the impact to Nebraska’s beef exports.

The Governor has a trade mission to Japan scheduled for September, and said the new tariff will be on the top of his agenda for discussion.

Nebraska Farmers Union President Steve Nelson also weighed in on the tariff. “The Japanese government’s announcement is a big blow to Nebraska’s beef producers.” Nelson also called on Washington for action, implying President Trump’s withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership was responsible. “What makes this action worse is that the United States recently walked away from an agreement, the Trans Pacific Partnership, which would have rendered this action meaningless.” Nelson added that “Now is the time for the Trump administration to follow through on their promise for a ‘better deal’ for Nebraska’s cattlemen and women, and now is the time for a bilateral agreement with Japan.”