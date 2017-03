The namesake and former CEO of Gordman’s is interested in buying a majority share of the business. Days after the company filed for bankruptcy, Jeff Gordman, resigned as CEO in 2014, but is now interested in buying back into his great-grandfather’s company.

A hearing on the sale is set for March 30th, 17 days after Gordman’s announced plans to fire 450 workers. Gordmans has one store each in Lincoln and Fremont and six in the Omaha area.