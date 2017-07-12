Johnson Enters Not Guilty Plea On Marijuana Charges

Nebraska freshman receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. has pleaded not guilty to possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Written pleas were entered in Lancaster County Court Tuesday.

Johnson was ticketed in June for suspected drug use in a dorm room. The four-star prospect from the Los Angeles area enrolled early at UNL and went through spring practice. His father, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, Sr., pulled his son from school to mature before returning to Lincoln in January.

Court records say that Keyshawn Johnson, Jr. has an August 7 hearing to receive pretrial diversion.