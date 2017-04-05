Judd Jumps to Top-Five Finish with Final-Round 68

Audrey Judd tied her career best with a four-under-par 68 in the final round to tie for fifth individually, while leading the Nebraska women’s golf team to one of its best rounds of the season in the final round of the Hawkeye El Tigre on Tuesday.

As a team, Nebraska fired a final-round 290 to vault five spots to ninth in the 14-team field. NU’s two-over-par performance on the par-72, 6,085-yard layout at the El Tigre Golf Club tied for the third-best round of the day, trailing only the champions from Washington (280) and runner-up UTSA (283). The Huskers’ strong round allowed them to jump past Big Ten counterparts Iowa, Indiana and Rutgers on the final day of the three-day tournament.

Nebraska finished with a three-round score of 909 (318-301-290), while Washington won the title with an 873 (295-298-280). UTSA finished just one shot back of the Huskies at 874 (297-294-283). Wisconsin (299-287-293-879) took third, while Kennesaw State (303-296-297-896) finished fourth and Kansas (301-295-302-896) and Cal State Fullerton (307-301-290-898) tied for fifth.

Judd, a junior from Olathe, Kan., jumped 13 spots to fifth on the individual leaderboard with her 68 on Tuesday. She finished with a three-round total of 217, just three shots back of medalist Martina Edberg (72-72-70-214) from Cal State Fullerton.

Judd’s strong final round allowed her to notch her second top-five finish in the her last three tournaments of the season, joining a championship at the Westbrook Spring Invitational in Peoria, Ariz., Feb. 26-27. Judd also shot a 68 in the final round at Westbrook.

Nebraska received strong rounds from each of its top-four golfers on Tuesday. Kate Smith just missed a top-25 finish by tying for 28th with a 54-hole score of 225. Smith, a freshman from Detroit Lakes, Minn., carded an even-par 72 on Tuesday.

Fellow freshman Annie Sritragul added a 74 for the second straight day to finish with a three-round total of 232. The 17-year-old from Bangkok, Thailand, tied for 48th individually.

Sarah Pravecek closed Nebraska’s final-round scoring with a 76. The senior from Omaha finished in a tie for 54th in the 79-player field with a 235.

Jessica Haraden played solid golf for the third consecutive round by carding a 79 in the final round. The freshman from Thousand Oaks, Calif., finished with a 235 while playing as an individual outside the Nebraska lineup. She tied Pravecek for 54th.

Freshman Claire Robertson (Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland) rounded out the Nebraska contingent with a final-round 81. She closed the tournament at 251 in 78th.

Nebraska returns to action at the Big Ten Championships at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio, April 21-23.