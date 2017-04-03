Judd Tied For Second In Mexico

Nebraska’s Audrey Judd fired an even-par 72 to sit in a tie for second after the opening round of the Hawkeye El Tigre on Sunday.

Judd, a junior from Olathe, Kan., is just one stroke back of Pi-Lillebi Hermansson from Ole Miss, who was the only golfer in the 79-player field to break par in the first round. Judd is tied with Cal State Fullerton’s Martina Edberg in second, while seven golfers are two strokes behind the leader in a tie for fourth.

While Judd played well on the challenging 6,085-yard layout at El Tigre, the rest of the Huskers struggled to stay within striking distance of the leaders. Freshman Kate Smith managed a 78 to enter Monday’s second round in a tie for 43rd. Fellow freshman Annie Sritragul settled for an 84, as did Nebraska’s lone senior Sarah Pravecek. Both scores counted toward Nebraska’s 318 team total in the opening round. The Huskers enter the second round in 14th place in the 14-team field, one stroke behind the tournament hosts from Iowa.

Freshman Claire Robertson rounded out the Husker lineup on Sunday with an 87 to tie for 77th. Fellow freshman Jessica Haraden carded Nebraska’s third-best individual round of the day with a 79. Haraden enters the second round tied for 51st while playing as an individual outside the NU lineup.

Washington produced the top team round of the day with a 295, which was two strokes better than UTSA’s 297. Ole Miss notched a 298, while Wisconsin added a 299 as only four teams in the field broke 300 in the opening round.

Action continues tomorrow in Puerto Vallarta with a shotgun start at 2 p.m. (CT). Live scoring will be available at GolfStat.com.