Judge Dismisses ACLU Death Penalty Suit

A Lancaster County District judge has dismissed a suit that tried to do away with Nebraska’s Death Penalty. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed the suit, hoping to invalidate the referendum in which voters overwhelmingly brought back capital punishment after the legislature abolished it.

Nebraska’s Attorney, General Doug Peterson, praised the ruling by District Judge John Colburn, calling it a thorough examination of Nebraska Case Law.

The last execution in Nebraska was in 1997 when Robert Williams was electrocuted for murdering two women in Omaha.

Recently, the Attorney General’s office notified death row inmates Carey Dean Moore and Jose Sandoval that the drugs for their lethal injection executions were in hand, but no death warrant has yet been sought for either one.