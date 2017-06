You have until the end of the month to file a protest of your property tax valuations. Many homeowners have seen their valuations and resulting property taxes shoot up. Some are so-o-o shocked, they’re filing protests this month. Lancaster County Clerk, Dan Nolte, says you have until June 30th to file a protest.

You can have what’s called a referee hearing with an independent appraiser at the Lancaster Event Center toward the end of June and first part of July.