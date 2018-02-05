Jury Duty Scam Back In Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is warning you about a circulating scam in which the caller impersonates a law enforcement official and asks for money.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Monday they took five reports of people who were contacted by the scammers and fortunately none of them fell victim. Wagner said the scammer will call, and say the victim has missed jury duty and need to pay a fine.

The scammer will typically use the name of a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office command staff.

Wagner advises LSO will never ask a resident to pay a fine over the phone.