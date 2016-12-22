Kadie Rolfzen Named Honda Sport Award Finalist

Nebraska’s Kadie Rolfzen is one of four finalists for the 2016 Honda Sport Award for Volleyball, joining Inky Ajanaku of Stanford, Ebony Nwanebu of Texas and Sarah Wilhite of Minnesota.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) for the past 41 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”. The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2017 Honda Cup which will be presented on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on Monday, June 26, 2017, in downtown Los Angeles.

The nominees were chosen by a panel of coaches representing the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). The Honda Sport award winner for volleyball will be announced next week after voting by administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Each NCAA member institution has a vote.

A senior outside hitter from Papillion, Rolfzen is a two-time first-team AVCA All-American and an NCAA Senior CLASS Award first-team honoree. She is only the second four-time AVCA All-American in program history after earning third-team accolades as a freshman and sophomore. A first-team CoSIDA Academic-All-American, Rolfzen led the Huskers in kills per set (3.16) this season as the Huskers captured the Big Ten title and reached the NCAA Semifinals for a second straight season. Rolfzen was an All-Big Ten selection for the fourth straight season and ended her career with 1,564 career kills and 1,255 career digs, ranking sixth and seventh, respectively, on NU’s all-time charts.

Honda Sport award winners will be presented with the honor during on-campus presentations throughout the year, and all Honda Sport award winners become a finalist for the prestigious 2017 Honda Cup award presented in June.

Four Huskers have won the award: Sarah Pavan (2006), Greichaly Cepero (2000), Allison Weston (1995) and Karen Dahlgren (1986). Pavan is the only Husker who went on to win the Honda-Broderick Cup.