Kearney Senator Wants To Make Motorcycle Helmets Optional

A Kearney senator wants to give motorcycle riders the choice to wear a helmet. Bikers praise Senator, John Lowe’s attempt to require riders 21 or older to only wear eye protection. Supporters say Nebraska loses millions of dollars a year in tourism revenue because motorcyclists ride around Nebraska to avoid the helmet law. Doctors and motorcycle crash survivors say the state-funded costs of treating riders with brain injuries are larger than any tourism revenue.

Of Nebraska’s neighbors, only Missouri requires all riders to wear helmets. Iowa has no law, and South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas only mandate helmets for riders younger than 18.