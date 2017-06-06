Keep Valuables At Home, Not Your Car While At The Park Or Public Areas

Lincoln Police are reminding you to keep anything valuable out of your car, if you’re parking it at a city park or other public area.

Since the start of the year, there have been 700 larceny from auto reports since the beginning of the year. Nearly 200 of those reports have been taken since May 1.

Officer Angela Sands says it’s no longer good enough to hide your belongings under the seat or in the trunk.

Thieves “have caught on to that, so they’ll break into the car and dig under the seats for the valuables,” Sands said on Tuesday. “They’re aware that’s where people will hide the valuables.”

If you car has an access lever to your trunk, don’t place valuables in the trunk.

What can you do to protect your belongings? Here are some simple steps to prevent becoming the victim of a larceny from auto.

-Don’t hide valuable items under the seat.

-Plan ahead, take the essentials with you and leave valuables at home.

-Keep documentation for your valuables and mark them with a personal identifier; copy down the serial numbers, pictures of expensive items, etc.

-Park in a busy, well-lit area.

-Set the alarm.

-Don’t leave cash/coins visible in the console.

If you are the victim of a larceny from auto, do not touch or disturb anything on your vehicle. Call the Lincoln Police Department non-emergency line at 402-441-6000.