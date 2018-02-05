Kelley Blue Book Reveals Best Family Vehicles of 2018

When it comes to a family car, there’s no such thing as one size fits all. And with in-vehicle technology constantly evolving and safety always top of mind, it’s hard to find the perfect match for you and your family’s needs. Luckily, Kelley Blue Book just released its Best Family Cars of 2018. On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, Managing Editor of Video for KBB.com, Micah Muzio, reveals who topped the list for best in safety, comfort, technology, and drivability. The Best 2-Row SUVs for families in 2018 include the Chevy Equinox, Honda CR-V and Suburu Outback. The Best 3-Rwo SUVs are Chevy Traverse, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Atlas. The Best Full-Size SUVs for families include the Chevy Tahoe and Ford Expedition. The Best Minivans are Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey, and Toyota Sienna.