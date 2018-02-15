Kelly Confirmed As Nebraska’s Next U.S. Attorney

Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelley has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become Nebraska’s next U.S. Attorney. He will replace Robert Stewart, who has been acting as interim U.S. Attorney since the resignation of Deborah Gilg at the end of the Obama Administration.

President Donald Trump nominated Kelly to the position in November. Kelly served as a prosecutor and Chief Deputy in the County Attorney’s office until he was elected to the top post in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse was the first to comment on the Senate’s unanimous consent of Kelly’s nomination.

“Joe Kelly’s next career calling is to the benefit of Nebraskans across our state. Throughout his nomination process Joe showed that Nebraskans will continue to be well served by his commitment to honesty, humility, and the law.”