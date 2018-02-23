Kelly Resigns To Become U.S. Attorney For Nebraska, Search Underway For New Lancaster County Attorney

Joe Kelly sent a letter to Lancaster County Commissioners on Friday announcing he’s resigning as Lancaster County Attorney effective immediately.

On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Kelly as U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska.

President Trump appointed Joe Kelly to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska in November 2017. Senator Fischer recommended Joe Kelly to President Trump for this position.

Per Nebraska law, the Lancaster County Board has 45 days to appoint a replacement for the remainder of Kelly’s term, which ends January 3, 2019. The County Attorney position is up for election in November 2018.

Interested applicants must submit a resume and cover letter detailing their education, experience and qualifications to the County Board in care of: Ann Ames, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer by March 5, 2018. Candidates must possess a valid license to practice law in Nebraska, be a registered voter, and be a resident of Lancaster County. Resumes and cover letters may be sent via email to aames@lancaster.ne.gov or via regular mail to 555 S. 10th Street, Suite 110, Lincoln, NE 68508.