Keystone XL Oil Pipeline Fight Has Resumed

The fight has resumed against the Keystone XL oil pipeline after President Trump’s executive order resuscitated the project back to life. Property owners in York County say they plan to continue the fight. In a statement, BOLD Nebraska president, Jane Kleeb, said

“Nebraska farmers and ranchers need a President standing up for property rights and clean water to produce American food”, end quote. The 1,2000 mile pipeline project would pump tar sands oil from Canada all the way to Gulf Coast refineries, through Nebraska.

 

