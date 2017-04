Opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline begin the week working on strategy to convince the Nebraska Public Service Commission TransCanda’s pipeline from Canada to the Texas Gulf, through Nebraska, is not in the state’s best interest. Last week, the PSC said specific opponent groups can act as intervenors, countering corporate attorney testimony.

Generally, it takes the PSC about 7 months to approve or deny an application, but they can postpone a decision for up to a year.