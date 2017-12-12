KFOR NEWS Talks With Lincoln Police Chief About Loofe Murder

On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, Lincoln Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, updated the Sydney Loofe murder. You’ll recall “people of interest”, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, posted videos denying any connection to Loofe’s disappearance November 16th. KFOR NEWS asked The Chief if those videos would complicate matters, if Trail and Boswell are officially charged. He said he has complete confidence in the criminal justice system that solid evidence will allow for proper due process. KFOR NEWS asked Chief Bliemeister whether there’s any evidence human trafficking. He said the investigation is still exploring that possibility. Chief Bliemeister tells KFOR NEWS an autopsy does show how Loofe died, but authorities will not reveal that information.