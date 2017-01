Papillion Senator, Bill Kintner, says Omaha Senator, Ernie Chambers, will, quote, “use any means, including lies and cheap shots at my wife and myself”, to get Kintner to step down from the Legislature for questionable behavior.

After a day of being berated in the Legislature, Kintner said he had made no decision about his future plans as a senator.” That may have changed, Kintner has called a news conference for 8:15 this morning.