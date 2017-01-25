Kintner Resigns – Chambers Under Investigation Now

2nd District State Senator Bill Kintner announced Wednesday that he is resigning from office as of 12:01 A.M. Monday, January 30. Kintner has been the subject of nearly constant controversy for the past year, since it was revealed that he had used his State issued computer for an online sexual encounter. Numerous Senators called on Kintner to resign, and Tuesday morning’s Floor Debate featured one colleague after another criticizing him.

Since the onset of the online sex scandal, Kintner has also drawn fire for several controversial social media postings. In one, he displayed the image of a victim of a Middle Eastern ISIS beheading, saying it bolstered the case for the death penalty.

Over the past weekend, he drew the ire of many more colleagues and women’s groups after re-tweeting a post by a comedian. It portrayed three women participating in last week’s inaugural march protesting sexual assault, suggesting they were not attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Kintner labeled himself as a fighter. He said during his time in office he has fought the rapid expansion of the budget, “big government programs, and infringements on our liberties.” He said he was humbled by letters and phone calls from several constituents urging him to continue in office.

“As much as my heart says to fight” he said, “me head says it is time to step away from the Legislature”.

He added, however, that “I hesitate to do so, as I know my resignation will be hailed as a victory to the progressive and aggressive liberal movement.”

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement immediately following the resignation, saying Kintner did “the right thing.” The Governor said he will begin taking applications immediately from residents of the second district wishing to replace Kintner. The district includes parts of Cass, Otoe, and Sarpy counties.

Later Wednesday, after Kintner delivered his announcement, the Legislature’s Executive Board appointed a seven member committee to investigate a complaint against Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha. Chambers’ unsuccessful opponent in the last election claims that the Legislature’s longest serving Senator actually lives in Bellevue, not the North Omaha district he was elected to represent.