Kitchen Fire Damages West Lincoln Bar/Motel

There won’t be any St. Patrick’s Day celebration inside one west Lincoln bar and grill, after a fire around 8:30am Friday . It happened at The Lounge behind the Knights Inn at Southwest 20th and West “O” Street.

LFR Captain Mike Smith tells KFOR News paramedics were handling a medical call in the area when they looked up and saw black smoke from the backside of the building. Firefighters showed up and quickly put the fire out, then had to ventilate the building to get any excess smoke out of there.

People staying in the Knights Inn were also evacuated as a precaution, but the fire didn’t extend beyond the bar’s kitchen area, where it may have originated.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.