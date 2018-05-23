Krist: Budget Cuts Place Elder Care Facilities At Risk

Democratic candidate for governor Bob Krist said Wednesday that Gov. Pete Ricketts has placed Nebraska’s aging population at risk because of budget cuts to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

“Since taking office, Gov. Ricketts has insisted on extreme budget cuts for health care services for our most vulnerable, including those for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. He was warned by legislators and the professionals who care for our aging population that those cuts would result in dangerous risks to our most vulnerable aging population,” Krist said.

Krist said the cuts include reductions to providers of health care services and over $58 million in cuts in payments to assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in the past two years.

Krist blamed the Governor and the Department of Health and Human Services for a recent set of court orders, filed by the State, placing 21 nursing facilities and 10 assisted living facilities across 19 Nebraska counties into receivership. Krist quoted court documents, which said the State of Nebraska determined the receivership was necessary because “an emergency exists involving an imminent danger of physical harm to the residents or patients.” In describing the state of the facilities, the Department said receivership was necessary because the facilities did not have “funds to meet operating expenses, including payroll.”

Krist said Medicaid pays an average of $25 less than the cost of care per day, per resident. “Yet the governor, who claims to have a business background, ignores the facts and said no to the needed funding to keep the facilities in business.”

Governor Pete Ricketts responded to Krist’s comments, through his campaign office, by saying there have not been cuts, and that nursing home reimbursment rates have been raised twice, by 2.25% each time. He added the nursing homes closed because of low occupancy, not state budget cuts.