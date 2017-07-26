Krist Named Nebraska’s Most Effective Lawmaker

A member of the Nebraska Legislature who’s running for Governor has received a well-timed honor.

Fiscal Note, a consulting and software company that helps businesses and organizations improve their lobbying, has named the most effective member of each of the 50 state legislatures. Fiscal Note says it’s developed an algorithm that weighs 12 factors such as bills sponsored, bills moved out of committee, and bills enacted into law.

The company’s formula also gives more weight to substantive bills than to non-substantive ones, such as congratulatory resolutions.

In Nebraska, the firm named Senator Bob Krist of Omaha the most effective member of the Unicameral. Fiscal Note spokesman Tim Hwang said State Legislatures are taking a much larger role in policy setting for heavily regulated industries recently, so it invented its index to help companies operating in those sectors to engage the most effective lawmakers in key states