Krist Suing State Over Election Law

State Senator and candidate for Governor Bob Krist of Omaha announced Thursday that he is challenging the constitutionality of a one year old State law that he says makes Nebraska “the most difficult state in the nation for independent candidates to get elected.”

The law, approved last year, was added to an omnibus elections proposal just before the Legislature ended its session. It requires nonpartisan candidates in statewide elections to collect signatures from at least 10 % of the state’s registered voters; roughly 119,000. Previously, candidates in Nebraska needed around 4,000 signatures. For comparison, Krist said 37 other states require 10,000 signatures or fewer to place independent candidates on the ballot.

“This is pure and simple an attempt by Pete Ricketts to silence independent voices that disagree with his heavy-handed tactics,” Krist said. “It’s a rigged system that is preventing good candidates from accessing the ballot.”

Krist also admitted that he, along with other fellow Senators, did not notice the provision, which he says was added to the omnibus bill as an amendment during the final round of consideration.

“I’ll take 1/49th of the blame” Krist said. “I missed it, and I was flying, my regular job, the day the vote was taken.” Krist is a retired Air Force pilot and operates a charter air service.

Omaha attorney Davd Domina, who is representing Krist and four others in the case, said he filed the suit Thursday morning in U.S. District Court.

“The statute places undue burdens and restrictions on ballot access for Independent candidates for public office who are not registered members of a political party” Domina said. “No other state has a signature threshold as high as Nebraska’s.”

“We have a long history of electing strong, independent candidates,” Krist said. “But in recent years we have become more and more like Washington, D.C. where heavy-handed Party Bosses with deep pockets and no respect for the common person run the show. That’s not the Nebraska way. That’s not what people expect from their elected officials. It’s time to stand up to the Governor and allow all voices, Independent, Democratic and Republican to have equal access to the ballot,” Krist said.

Krist admitted that time is short between now and the September first filing deadline for independent candidates who wish to be on the November election ballot. He also agreed that appeals could tie up his lawsuit long after the election.

“My hope is that a victory in District Court will open the door to a temporary injunction” said Domina. “If an injunction is granted, Mr. Krist may be able to get on the ballot and run while the case is being settled”.

Krist announced earlier that he plans to run for Governor, but also that he was revoking his Republican registration in favor of Independent status. He said once the picture becomes clear regarding his lawsuit, he will decide whether to run as an Independent or form a third party for his campaign.