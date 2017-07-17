Krist Will Run For Third-Party Bid For Governor
By Jeff Motz
Jul 17, 2017 @ 7:46 AM
Bob Krist (Courtesy Photo)

A 3rd party candidate is running for governor.

Omaha Senator Bob Krist tells the Omaha World-Herald he’s working on getting signatures to put a new party on the ballot, rather than run as an independent candidate, which would require signatures from 10% of all registered voters. A 3rd party on the ballot requires only 5,000 signatures.

The 60-year-old Krist has served in the Nebraska Legislature since he was first appointed by then-Gov. Dave Heineman in 2009. Term limits prevent him from running again.

Krist says he wants to restore a “nonpartisan attitude” in the state. The state’s legislature is officially nonpartisan, but some lawmakers — including Krist — have complained that it is becoming overtly partisan.

