Krist Wins Democratic Ballot Spot

Nebraska State Senator and Candidate for Governor Bob Krist, of Omaha, will be allowed to appear on the May Primary Election Ballot as a Democrat. Krist changed his Republican Party affiliation to Independent last September, saying he intended to form his own Political Party. At the time, he also reserved the name “United Nebraska Party”. Two weeks ago he filed for Governor as a Democrat.

An objection was filed by Tyler Davis, citing a State Law that prohibits candidates from changing parties after December 1 of the year before an upcoming election. Davis claimed that, by registering as a Democrat two weeks ago, he had violated the law on party switching. Davis claimed that, as of December 1, Krist was a member of his own “United Nebraska” Party.

Secretary of State John Gale issued a lengthy decision Tuesday, citing a decision by former Secretary of State Scott Moore on a similar case in 1998. Gale agreed with Moore’s conclusion that, since Krist was an Independent on December 1, his filing as a Democrat two weeks ago was not a “Change”. Rather, Gale said, it was a “selection of party affiliation.” He also ruled that, by simply reserving a name for a Political Party, Krist was not a member of that party because he didn’t go through the steps to legally establish it.

The result of Gale’s ruling is that Krist will be able to run in the State’s May Primary election as a Democratic Candidate for Governor.