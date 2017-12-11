Lancaster County 5th Highest Tax Rate In State

Nebraska has a progressive state income tax, making the state’s average effective property tax rate the highest in the region and 6th highest in the country. In addition to the state sales tax, many cities collect an additional rate. SmartAsset.com finds Blaine County in north-central Nebraska has the lowest overall tax rate in the state. People there pay just over $700 in property taxes and nearly $300 in fuel tax. Compare that to Lancaster County, where the property tax average is almost $3,000 and the fuel tax is more than $400. Lancaster County is the 5th highest taxed county in the state. Sarpy County is the highest.