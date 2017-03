The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office needs another cruiser. Early Sunday morning, Deputy, Tyler Petitt was working a DWI stop on 84th Street, north of Rokeby Road when his cruiser was hit from behind by a car driven by Mary Hoffmann of Lincoln.

Both vehicles were totaled. No one was hurt. Hoffman was ticketed for careless driving. The man pulled over for the DWI, Demetrius Lindsey, was charged with DWI, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon.