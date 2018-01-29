Large Amount of Marijuana Found In Seward County Stop

More than 340 pounds of marijuana was found in a traffic stop on I-80 in Seward County on Friday.

A Seward County deputy smelled marijuana coming from the SUV, and a drug dog taken to the scene could smell it, too. Pot was found inside the SUV.

The driver, 32-year-old Johnny McKay, was arrested on marijuana and related charges. Court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.

The value of the drugs was estimated at more than $1.5 million. Deputies say the SUV was pulled over for speeding.